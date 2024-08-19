Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,057,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,076,020. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

