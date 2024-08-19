Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $439,988,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,583,000 after buying an additional 451,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,684 shares of company stock worth $14,288,863. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.27. 315,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,499. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.66 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

