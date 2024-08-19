Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 284,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 117,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 681,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.