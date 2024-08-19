Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8,470.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

IDXX stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $491.36. 30,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,685. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.52. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

