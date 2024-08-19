Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,421. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $239.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.