Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $1,125,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4,781.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,526. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

