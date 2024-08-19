Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,424 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.67. 62,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,857. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $254.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

