Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.54. 15,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,211. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.50. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

