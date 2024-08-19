Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,066 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 126,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

