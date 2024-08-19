Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,174 shares of company stock worth $9,528,693. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,273,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,355,156. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.