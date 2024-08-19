Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,214,000 after acquiring an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Ball by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Ball by 114.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,167 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $168,372,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 171,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.57. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

