Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QGRO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 787,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,049,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,167. The stock has a market cap of $945.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

