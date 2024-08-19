Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,080 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after acquiring an additional 443,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,574,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.64.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

