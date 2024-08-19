Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 422 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Southern by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

SO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.74. 355,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southern

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.