Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 597 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $46.58. 204,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

