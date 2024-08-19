Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth $2,620,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $130.70. 3,106,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,644,697. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion and a PE ratio of 138.77. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $188.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

View Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.