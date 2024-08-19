Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,707 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,728,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 240,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,538,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 128,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,779. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

