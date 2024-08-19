Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RSPN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,375. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.