Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 52.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 86.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Trading Up 0.8 %

NUE stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.44. 132,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,610. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

