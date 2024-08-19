Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Snowflake by 17.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 201.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,829,157.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.86. 1,594,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,340,999. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.