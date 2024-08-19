Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $573,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 176,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,421. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

