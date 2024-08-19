Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $16,338,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 326,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,097 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,502,000.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA PWV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $930.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.