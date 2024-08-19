Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4,103.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 113,212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $62.60. 1,319,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,175. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

