Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,858. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day moving average is $164.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $173.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

