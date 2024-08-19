Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $159.65. The company had a trading volume of 41,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,855. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $160.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

