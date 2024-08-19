Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,023 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,740,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 99,653 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 140,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 729,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,023. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

