Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.56. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $623.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3668 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.