Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after acquiring an additional 730,751 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,990,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,039,000 after purchasing an additional 798,015 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 564,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCZ stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.83. 185,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,784. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

