Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PID traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.33. 10,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,530. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $19.36.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
