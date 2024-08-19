Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,719 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.24. 229,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,968. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

