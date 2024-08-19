Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,623. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.59. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $76.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.