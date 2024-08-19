Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.1% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 533,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,576,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 43.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

MDLZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 753,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

