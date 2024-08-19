Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 249,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,443. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

