Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Legacy Trust boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

