Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.21. 1,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,874. The company has a market cap of $256.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $51.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

