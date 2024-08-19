Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.14. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

