Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,464 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Shell were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Shell by 41.6% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

SHEL stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 897,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $231.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

