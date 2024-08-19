Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,069,000 after purchasing an additional 151,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.09. The company had a trading volume of 296,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,928. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.78 and its 200-day moving average is $175.12. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

