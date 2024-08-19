WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 106,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $169.85. The company has a market capitalization of $383.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.