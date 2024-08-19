Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,655,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,475 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $46,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 37,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 130,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WY. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $29.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

