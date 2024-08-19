Williams Financial LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 106,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $159.50 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $169.85. The firm has a market cap of $383.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.06.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.