Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of WSM opened at $137.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.02. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $174.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Wedbush cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $350.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,439. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

