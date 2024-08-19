Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Position Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,279 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 47.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 29.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

WIT stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

