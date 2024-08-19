Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.26

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 7578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 108.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

