Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.26

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 7578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.
Woori Financial Group Trading Up 4.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group
Woori Financial Group Company Profile
Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Woori Financial Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- JD.com’s Record Net Profit Underscores Its Financial Strength
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Berkshire Hathaway’s Latest Portfolio Moves: A Strategic Shuffle
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Affordable Stocks Under $10 Ready to Rebound Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.