X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans Dividend of $0.42

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4186 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.7 %
USOI opened at $71.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $67.10 and a 52 week high of $85.49.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
