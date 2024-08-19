X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4186 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
NASDAQ USOI opened at $71.38 on Monday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Archer Aviation Stumbles on Q2 Earnings, But Potential Remains
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- AST SpaceMobile Surges 50% Space Broadband Cellular Launch Nears
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- This Early-Stage Biotech Stock Is Up 400% — Should You Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.