Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. Acquires 3,000 Shares

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $33.55 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 2,069.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 261,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,672 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Yum China

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.