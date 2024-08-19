ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $19.06

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.06, but opened at $22.04. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 7,014,840 shares trading hands.

ZIM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 151,102 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 52,270 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 40,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

