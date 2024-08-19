ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ (ZIM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIM. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $19.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. Equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

