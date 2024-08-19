Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,159 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $41,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $192.90 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -378.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.